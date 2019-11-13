Jane Fonda Swears Off Shopping By Announcing Her Last Clothing Purchase

Prepare to see Jane Fonda recycling some of her looks.

The “Grace and Frankie” actor announced Friday in Washington, D.C., that she is going to try to stop purchasing clothing in the near future, for environmental reasons.

She spoke about her decision during her now-famous “Fire Drill Fridays,” which take place every Friday in Washington to promote discussion and “urgent action” around climate change.

“So, you see this coat?” Fonda said to the crowd gathered around her on Capitol Hill, grabbing her jacket by the lapels. “I needed something red and I went out and found this coat on sale. This is the last article of clothing that I will ever buy.”