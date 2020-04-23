Jane Fonda Shows Off Mug With Her Mug Shot On It In Hilarious '9 To 5' TikTok

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. Jane Fonda may be on lockdown like the rest of us during the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean she’s lost her sense of humour. On Tuesday, the 82-year-old actor and activist posted a very funny TikTok — backed to the Dolly Parton-sung theme to Fonda, Parton and Lily Tomlin’s 1980 comedy “9 to 5” — that gave fans a brief glimpse into her life in quarantine.

The best part of the video happens after the “Grace and Frankie” star tumbles out of bed, stumbles to the kitchen, and pours herself a cup of ambition into a mug emblazoned with her 1970 mugshot.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Jane Fonda’s Nov. 3, 1970 police mugshot after she was arrested for assault and battery in Cleveland, Ohio, after she allegedly kicked a cop. All charges were later dropped.

It’s truly a thing of glory.