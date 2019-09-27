Japan Airlines' Baby Map Lets Passengers Avoid Crying Kids On Flights

AndreyPopov via Getty Images Little Girl Sitting Next To Mother Screaming On Airplane

They don’t give Nobel Peace Prizes to companies ― not yet, anyway ― but Japan Airlines has just taken a great step toward advancing the peace process.

At least on plane flights.

Passengers booking flights on the airline can now see a child icon that shows which of the other flyers are traveling with kids between the age of 8 days and 2 years old, according to CNN.

This means travellers can minimise their chances of having to deal with a crying baby or bratty kid that keeps kicking the back of a seat.