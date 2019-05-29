A man screaming “I will kill you” has attacked schoolgirls waiting at a bus stop in Japan, slaughtering two people and wounding 16 before taking his own life, local authorities and media said.

The girls, aged between 6 ands 12, were students at a private Catholic school in Kawasaki city, south of Tokyo, and were boarding their school bus when the suspect attacked them, according to NHK.

The driver of the Caritas Elementary School bus told police he saw a man approach the bus stop and start slashing at people, holding a knife in both hands, the broadcaster said.

The girl who was killed is thought to have been a 12 years old. A 39-year-old man was also killed and the woman was severely injured, NHK said.

A suspect was detained at the scene after stabbing himself in the neck but died later, NHK cited police as saying. It said the man, a Kawasaki resident probably in his 50s, was unconscious when he was detained.

Television footage showed emergency workers giving first aid to people inside an orange tent set up on the street, and police and other officials carrying the injured to ambulances.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe described the stabbing spree as harrowing, adding that he is outraged and will take all necessary measures for children’s safety.

Abe said: “It was an extremely harrowing incident in which many small children were victimised, and I feel strong resentment… I will take all possible measures to protect the safety of children.”