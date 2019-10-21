Jared Leto Reportedly Tried To Stop Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' From Happening

Leave Batman for another day, because apparently the biggest threat facing Joaquin Phoenix’s “The Joker” was Jared Leto trying to undermine the film from behind the scenes.

Critics of Todd Phillips’ dark origin story have been loud and proud about their distaste for the film, but perhaps no one was more upset than Leto, who had designs on playing the character in future films after his underwhelming turn as the supervillain in 2016′s “Suicide Squad.”

In a Hollywood Reporter piece published on Saturday, sources “familiar with Leto’s behaviour” claim that he felt blindsided when Warner Bros. green lit a standalone Joker story. After bringing complaints to his agents at CAA, which also represents Phillips, Leto reportedly attempted to kill the film in its infancy by asking his music manager, Irving Azoff, to reach out to one of Warner Bros.′ parent companies.

The Oscar winner has denied the allegations that he interfered with the film’s development, while Azoff has yet to comment, as the two are no longer working together. HuffPost has reached out to Leto’s representatives.