Jason Alexander Reveals The Violent Backlash He Got For Starring In ‘Pretty Woman’

Jason Alexander is famous for his beloved character George Costanza on “Seinfeld,” but the actor is also well-known (and despised) for his role as lawyer Philip Stuckey in the iconic 1990 film ‘Pretty Woman.’

The actor was candid about the effect the role had on his life ― and why the film was originally a lot different than how it turned out ― during an appearance on the podcast ‘At Home With The Creative Coalition’ with CEO Robin Bronk.

“It was an odd way to meet a national audience because I was known around the world as the asshole that tried to rape Julia Roberts,” he said on the episode, which dropped Tuesday.