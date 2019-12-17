Jason Derulo Is Convinced They Edited His ‘Anaconda’ Out Of The ‘Cats’ Movie

After going viral for posting a very revealing picture of himself on vacation in Bali and then denouncing Instagram when the platform took it down, Jason Derulo is back to discussing his nether regions with the media.

The singer told SiriusXM radio host Andy Cohen on air Monday that he believed not all of him had made it into the new “Cats” movie, in which he stars as Rum Tug Tugger.

“You’re in tights in ‘Cats,’ it makes me think maybe they—” Cohen began.

“CGI’d the dick out? Yeah, they did,” Derulo answered.

“You think that they airbrushed your penis out of the ‘Cats’ [movie]?” Cohen confirmed.

“125%,” Derulo said. He later added: “To make it as cat-like as possible, I think that’s what it was about, you know?”