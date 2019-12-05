Jason Momoa Goes Full Drogo Over Chris Pratt's Single-Use Plastic Water Bottle

Khal Drogo came for Chris Pratt’s single-use plastic bottle on Instagram. Avengers star Chris posted a photograph of himself in the gym to promote a new collaboration with Amazon on Tuesday, and fellow actor and environmental activist Jason Momoa was not happy.

“Bro I love you but wtf on the water bottle. No single use plastic. Come on,” Jason – who played Drogo in Game Of Thrones – commented on the image:

Chris immediately held his hands up to the error, writing back: “Aquaman! You’re completely right. Dammit.” Offering up this explanation for posing with the bottle, he continued: “If I remember correctly somebody threw that plastic bottle to me in the photo shoot cause I didn’t know what to do with my hands! I never know what to do with my hands! So uncomfortable. “For real tho. Love you too buddy. My bad. I don’t want your home of Atlantis covered in plastic. Hear that kids? Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.”

Jason’s critical comment divided opinion online, with some people accusing him of ignoring Chris Pratt’s history of good deeds. The Aquaman star later apologised to Chris with an Instagram image of them together. “I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen,” he wrote. “I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic. “The plastic water bottles have to stop i hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase.”

In April, Jason shaved off his iconic beard in a video promoting a new range of recyclable canned water, which he worked on with the Ball Corporation: