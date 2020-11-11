Jason Momoa Says He And Lisa Bonet Were 'Starving' After He Died On 'Game of Thrones'

Jason Momoa says he was in some serious debt after his character got killed off of “Game of Thrones,” revealing that he and his family “were starving.”

In an interview published this week with InStyle, the 41-year-old actor opened up about the rollercoaster that has been his career. He explained that after his character, Khal Drogo, was dispatched from the hit HBO series in 2011, his financial situation was in disarray.

He told the publication that he and wife Lisa Bonet were struggling to pay the bills at their home in the Los Angeles area’s Topanga Canyon home, where they live with their two young children.

“I mean, we were starving after ’Game of Thrones.′ I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt,” he told InStyle.