Here’s a love story to get your motor runnin’.

Jason Momoa surprised wife Lisa Bonet by having her very first car, a 1965 Mustang, completely restored. (See the full clip below.)

“I know we can’t relive a memory, but maybe we can rebuild one,” the “Aquaman” star said in a short film about the project posted Tuesday.

The 7-minute video, “My Wife’s First Car,” begins with Momoa waxing poetic about a first car “bought with love and a smile.”

Then we watch the rustbucket morph back into a pristine classic in a Las Vegas-area custom shop.