Jason Momoa made an impassioned plea to the United Nations on behalf of the island nations of the world that are “drowning” due to the effects of climate change.

The Hawaii-born “Aquaman” star, who is of Native Hawaiian descent, joined world leaders at the UN General Assembly on Friday to review the progress made by the SAMOA Pathway, a UN program adopted in 2014 that aims to address the unique environmental concerns impacting small island developing states.

Momoa called the experience “life-changing” in an Instagram post.

“It takes an amazing team and support system to pull off something like this,” he wrote. “I am deeply grateful to my wife and children, my mother.”