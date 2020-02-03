Jason Momoa Fights The Hot In Deeply Unsettling Super Bowl Ad

Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images Jason Momoa looking his usual self as he attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

We’ve seen a lot of universally-agreed-upon-hunk Jason Momoa over the years.

But you’ll never be able to scrub the image of him shedding his famously tattooed skin, muscles and, yes, even luscious locks thanks to a nightmarish Super Bowl ad featuring the “Aquaman” star that aired Sunday night.

The Rocket Mortgage commercial starts off normally enough with the actor dodging paparazzi as he heads home to “kick back and be totally comfortable in my own skin.”

Unfortunately, said skin is actually underneath the superhero exterior, as Momoa reveals a noticeably leaner physique by peeling his skin off “Cats”-style.