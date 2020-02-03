ENTERTAINMENT
03/02/2020 12:48 PM AEDT

Jason Momoa Fights The Hot In Deeply Unsettling Super Bowl Ad

Yep, we'll never be able to unsee the "Aquaman" star peeling off his own skin.

Jason Momoa looking his usual self as he attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

We’ve seen a lot of universally-agreed-upon-hunk Jason Momoa over the years.

But you’ll never be able to scrub the image of him shedding his famously tattooed skin, muscles and, yes, even luscious locks thanks to a nightmarish Super Bowl ad featuring the “Aquaman” star that aired Sunday night. 

The Rocket Mortgage commercial starts off normally enough with the actor dodging paparazzi as he heads home to “kick back and be totally comfortable in my own skin.”

Unfortunately, said skin is actually underneath the superhero exterior, as Momoa reveals a noticeably leaner physique by peeling his skin off “Cats”-style.

“And that feels pretty darn good,” the “Game of Thrones” alum says before ripping off his toupee. 

The ad ends with the new Momoa bench-pressing with wife and actor Lisa Bonet, who now spots and can outlift him in the gym.

Fans watching at home were understandably disturbed seeing Momoa in this light.

