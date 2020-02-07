Jay-Z Recalls Last Chat With Kobe Bryant And It's Gut-Wrenching

Jay-Z said that in his last conversation with Kobe Bryant, the basketball great glowed with pride as he gushed about his 13-year-old daughter Gianna’s basketball skills. (See the video below.)

Jay-Z, speaking at a Columbia University lecture this week, recalled that Bryant visited his house on New Year’s and was in a better state than he’d ever seen him. Bryant and Gianna died in a helicopter crash with seven others on Jan. 26.

“One of the last things he said to me was, ‘You gotta see Gianna play basketball,’” Jay-Z remembered. “He was so proud. And the look on his face. I looked at him and said she’s going to be the best female basketball player in the world.”