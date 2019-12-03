'Absolutely Not': Backlash Over Jaya Bachchan's Call To Lynch Rapists

The rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad led to heated discussions in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Monday as Parliamentarians discussed the state of women’s safety in the country.

While many MPs talked about stricter laws and the need to fast-track such cases, several MPs openly bayed for blood.

“These types of people (the accused in the case) need to be brought out in public and lynched,” Samajwadi Party’s Jaya Bachchan said in the Rajya Sabha, “I think it is time... the people want the government to give a proper and definite answer”.

Outside the Parliament, she reiterated to the media, “If you have not been able to provide security then leave it to the public to give judgement. Those who failed to provide security and those who committed the crime should be exposed in public, and then let people decide,” ANI quoted.

AIADMK’s Vijila Sathyananth told the Rajya Sabha, “Those involved in this heinous crime should be hanged before December 31.”

DMK’s P Wilson said courts should be empowered to castrate convicted rapists before they are released from jails, PTI reported.