Jeff Bridges Reveals He’s Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma

In a way only he could do it, Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges in his Dude persona announced Monday that he is ill with lymphoma.

“As the Dude would say ... New S**T has come to light,” the 70-year-old actor tweeted, referring to his starring role as a sweet stoner in the Coen brothers’ California cult classic ‘The Big Lebowski.’

“I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma,” he revealed. “Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.”

Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which includes bone marrow and lymph nodes, and is part of the body’s germ-fighting network. Treatment usually involves chemotherapy and radiation.

Bridges thanked people for their “prayers and wishes” and said he was “grateful for his friends and family.”

He added: “While I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. Vote.org.”

He signed the tweet: “Love Jeff.”