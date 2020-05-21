Jeffree Star, controversial YouTuber and founder of Jeffree Star Cosmetics, addressed the massive social media outcry over his latest makeup product, the Cremated Collection, on Wednesday.
Many have expressed outrage over the timing and troll-worthy nature of the gray-scale eyeshadow palette, considering that over 93,000 people in the US and more than 328,000 globally have died amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Some pointed out that the names of the shades in the palette ― like “Death Certificate,” “Pallbearer,” “Casket Ready” and “Embalmed” ― seemed especially insensitive.
Star responded to the backlash at the beginning of a YouTube video released on Wednesday, which also showed him using the makeup.
