Jennifer Aniston Almost Retired From Acting After A Role 'Sucked The Life' Out Of Her

Call it a break or a retirement, but Jennifer Aniston once almost left behind acting for good.

The ‘Friends’ alum, who has seen a career renaissance of sorts with her turn in the Apple TV+ series ‘The Morning Show,’ revealed on an episode of the ‘SmartLess’ podcast released this week that she once contemplated quitting the profession altogether.

When asked what’s the closest she’s ever come to bowing out from acting, Aniston admitted she almost pulled the plug after working on an “unprepared project.”

“I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind, which it never did before,” she said on the podcast hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, noting that this period of uncertainty was before she was cast on ‘The Morning Show.’

“It was after a job I had completed and I was like, ‘Whoa, that sucked the life out of me, and I don’t know if this is what interests me,’” the Emmy winner added.