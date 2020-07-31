Inside Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt's Wedding

At the turn of the millennium there was no one more famous on the planet than Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

We were obsessed with the love affair between America’s sweetheart – who was still on our screens in Friends – and the Hollywood idol whose career had gone stratospheric thanks to his roles in Fight Club, Seven, Legends Of The Fall and Interview With The Vampire.

The then 31-year-old Jennifer and 36-year-old Brad had got together two years prior and had graced hundreds, if not thousands, of magazine covers in that time as the world basked in their fairytale romance.

So when it came to their big day, interest in all things Jen and Brad had reached fever pitch. It’s fair to say, they didn’t let us down...

1. It was seriously lavish affair

The couple’s big day set them back a cool $1million.

2. The venue was rented from TV exec Marcy Carsey

The five-acre, multi-million dollar Malibu cliff-top estate has stunning views of the Pacific ocean.