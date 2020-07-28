Friends don’t let friends skip elections – that was the message to the public from Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow on Sunday. The former ‘Friends’ co-stars reunited to encourage people to register to vote in the upcoming election in posts they shared on Instagram. The trio – who played Rachel Green, Monica Geller and Phoebe Buffay on the hit sitcom – appeared in pictures and videos together for the first time since lockdown measures were enforced earlier this year.

Lisa posted a snap with the caption “Friends don’t let friends skip elections,” telling her followers to tag their pals in the comments so they would be reminded to check if they are registered. Courteney also uploaded a video of them with the same tag line.

Aniston also shared a picture of her “Friends” character looking shocked on her Instagram Stories, with the caption: “When you realize there are only 100 days until election day.”

Instagram Jennifer Aniston posted this on her Instagram Story