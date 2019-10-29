Jennifer Aniston Kisses Ellen DeGeneres For The Perfect Instagram Photo Op

Jennifer Aniston may be an Instagram newcomer, but she proved herself to be a master of social media content on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

In an “Ellen” episode that aired Monday, the “Morning Show” star shared a quick and comical kiss with Ellen. The moment came about after Ellen recalled a similar smooch with Howard Stern on the Oct. 14 episode.

True to form, Ellen quickly turned the tables on Jen when the former “Friends” actor asked the host, who is a lesbian, how long it had been since she’d last kissed a man.