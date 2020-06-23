Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Dish Hilarious Memories From Filming 'Friends'

This is the one where Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow dish about their best memories filming “Friends.” The pair teamed up for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series Monday, catching up virtually to discuss the ’90s sitcom’s upcoming HBO Max reunion special, indulge in some throwbacks and even spill about watching the show while at home in isolation. “I love stumbling on a “Friends” episode. This one time I was with Courteney [Cox], and we were trying to find something to reference, an old “Friends” thing. And then we stumbled on — there’s bloopers online — and we sat there at the computer like two nerds watching these bloopers laughing at ourselves,” Aniston said.

“I’ve done it, too. I’ve done that, hours watching bloopers,” Kudrow said. And it turns out Aniston was laughing just as hard as everybody else in Season 7, Episode 15, where Ross (David Schwimmer) learns the bagpipes. “Where you started to sing full 100% sounding like the bagpipe — I couldn’t hold it together. No one could hold it together,” Aniston laughed, sending Kudrow into a coughing fit. They also recalled taking 45 minutes to film one scene from “The One With the Videotape” because the cast couldn’t stop laughing.