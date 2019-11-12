The actor, who played Rachel Green in the hit sitcom, was honoured with the Icon award at the 49th People’s Choice Awards in the US on Sunday night.

Jennifer Aniston branded Friends the “gift of a lifetime” as she paid tribute to the “iconic” series and its cast during a heartfelt but hilarious awards show speech.

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment via Getty Images Jennifer Aniston accepts The People's Icon of 2019 award on stage during the E! People's Choice Awards

As Jen took to the stage to accept the award, she said: “Thank you for this incredible honour. This town throws out a lot of awards, but the People’s Choice, this has always been special to me.”

She joked: “As actors, we don’t do this for critics or for each other, or to make our families proud, you know? We do this for the money.

“No, I’m just kidding, we do it for you guys, we really do. None of us could do what we do if it was not for all of you, and you all have been so good to me.”

Jennifer went on: “When I first heard that I’d won this icon award, the first thing I thought was ’Holy shite, have I been around this long?!′ Turns out I have.

“But If I have any claim to this word ‘icon’, it’s only because I was able to be on an iconic show, with an iconic cast, and an iconic haircut.

“Friends was truly – it was the gift of a lifetime, and I would not be standing up here without that amazing show, without those amazing five other actors, and with an audience who stuck with us...

“You believed in us, you really did, and you believed in those very impossibly large apartments.”