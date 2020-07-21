Jennifer Aniston Shares Friend's Frightening Coronavirus Ordeal

Jennifer Aniston just doubled down on her campaign urging the public to wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ex-‘Friends’ star on Sunday shared a photo of a pal caught in the grips of COVID-19. He appears to be in a hospital ICU hooked up to tubes.

“This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real,” Aniston wrote, apparently with former castmate Courteney Cox. “We can’t be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask.”