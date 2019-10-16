Jennifer Aniston's First Instagram Post Immediately Has People Freaking Out

Jennifer Aniston is officially on Instagram and, in a surprise to no one, is already making headlines with her social media skills.

On Tuesday, the actress shared her first snapshot on the platform, surely delighting “Friends” fans. In an endearing selfie in front of a fireplace, Aniston can be seen smiling alongside her former castmates ― Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry ― from the iconic sitcom.

Naturally, Aniston paired the image with a cute caption: “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻”