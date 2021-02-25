Jennifer Aniston's 'Vocal Tic' On 'Friends' Is Just Getting Noticed On TikTok

Ahem! A TIkTok montage of Jennifer Aniston clearing her throat on “Friends” is causing a stir.

The clip features a TikToker, cts.trphe, who points out Aniston’s “vocal tic” playing Rachel Green and warns viewers that once they notice it, “it’s gonna ruin your life.”

“Jennifer Aniston has this sort of vocal tic that she does at the beginning of every single sentence that she starts,” the TikTok narrator says. “It’s very specific and very hard to unsee once you notice it.”