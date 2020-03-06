Jennifer Garner Begged Director Not To Scrap Film After Ben Affleck's Relapse

Jennifer Garner helped her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, keep an acting gig after he entered rehab again for alcoholism, “The Way Back” director Gavin O’Connor revealed in a new interview published Monday in University of Pennsylvania’s 34th Street outlet. O’Connor told 34th Street that the studio thought the basketball movie, starring Affleck as an alcoholic coach, would be scrapped even as they prepped it.

But Garner helped keep the film on track after Affleck’s relapse, he said. “His ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, called me up and told me that when he went to rehab, he took a basketball with him,” O’Connor said. “She said, ‘Gavin, he’s asking you: Please don’t pull the plug on the movie. He really wants to do this.’”

Steve Zak Photography via Getty Images Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner attend 2nd Annual Save the Children Illumination Gala at The Plaza Hotel on November 19, 2014 in New York City