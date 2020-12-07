Jennifer Garner Hilariously Recreates 'Alias' Bikini Scene In Video She Promised Not To Post

Agent Sydney Bristow is reporting for duty 18 years later in pandemic-appropriate footwear. Just like the rest of us, Jennifer Garner has some extra time on her hands, so what better way to spend it than recreating the iconic pool moment from her hit ABC show “Alias”? To celebrate hitting 10 million followers on Instagram, Garner put a new spin on a scene from the beloved spy series in which her alter ego emerges from a pool in a blue bikini before stepping into some matching pumps (waterproof, we presume) all in the name of espionage. But this time around, Garner traded in the revealing swimwear for a full-blown wetsuit, goggles and a pair of Ugg slippers to give the steamy scene a hilarious update for 2020.

“I am awfully grateful for everyone in this community,” she wrote alongside the post on Friday. “To celebrate all 10 million of you 🙈🤗, here is THE video I promised my manager (hi, @nksolaka) and my publicist (hi, @mereowass) I would never post (because 👧🏻➡️👵🏼😂). At some point in 2021, Ladies, I will try to look cute just for you. 🤗♥️ #thankyou.” Well, good thing Garner did decide to post because the video has since racked up nearly 4 million views with her famous friends and even an “Alias” co-star chiming in in the comments.

“This is the best thing I’ve ever seen,” actor Kat Dennings gushed. “This is amazing. Love it and you. Oh, and you’re always cute,” Leslie Jordan wrote in a separate comment. “Just when I think I couldn’t possibly adore you any more than I already do! Bless you for always making all of us smile. You are a gem, Jen,” Robin Roberts added. Gina Torres, who played Garner’s character’s nemesis Anna Espinosa across multiple seasons of “Alias,” kept It short and sweet, writing, ”😂😂😂😂💖💖 the Best!”

Mitch Haaseth via Getty Images Jennifer Garner and Michael Vartan in "Alias."