Jennifer Garner Crying After Watching 'The Office' Deserves All The Dundie Awards

On Instagram on Monday, actor Jennifer Garner revealed there are 13-going-on-30 reasons to cry after watching ‘The Office.’

“My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through ‘How to Behave as Grownups’ 🙅🏻‍♀️, aka #TheOffice,” wrote Garner. “Apparently we are sensitive people — the finale hit us pretty hard.”

The actor was in tears following the show’s final episode, which originally aired in 2013. She even filmed a “farewell testimonial” decked out in a Dunder Mifflin shirt and sitting in front of a sign saying “Thank You Dunder Mifflin.” The only problem is she accidentally shot it in slo-mo.

Garner posted the video anyway, joking about her “really big feelings” in a voice-over: