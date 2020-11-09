If you happened to be in Boston on Saturday morning and saw a pajama-wearing blond running through the streets, there’s a good chance that was actually Jennifer Lawrence. The Oscar winner danced like nobody was watching after Democrat Joe Biden was announced as the winner of the presidential election on Saturday morning. When the news broke, Lawrence bolted out of her home sporting only a leopard-print face mask, pink pyjama pants and a comfy pullover before running through her neighbourhood and screaming at the top of her lungs. Alongside the video posted to her Twitter account, which has since racked up nearly 500,000 views, she wrote, “Had no choice but to throw a party for 1 #comeonbostonletsparty.”

Had no choice but to throw a party for 1 #comeonbostonletspartypic.twitter.com/qvSEVip0Mh — Jennifer Lawrence - Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) November 7, 2020

In the video, Lawrence stops to dance it out for a bit, whipping her hair back and forth before she starts screaming again. She appears to be listening to Donald Glover’s 2018 anthem “This Is America,” which played through her portable speaker. While Lawrence primarily resides in New York City with husband Cooke Maroney, she’s set to begin filming the star-studded Netflix comedy “Don’t Look Up,” alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet, in Boston later this month. Lawrence revealed in October that she used to be a “little Republican” and cast her first-ever ballot for Senator John McCain in the 2008 race that went to Barack Obama. “I was fortunate to grow up in a Republican house where I could see the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies, and I could also see that the social issues weren’t in line with my views,” she explained on Heather McMahan’s “Absolutely Not” show.

But Lawrence said that Donald Trump's 2016 election "changed everything" for her. "This is an impeached president who's broken many laws and refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels there's been a line drawn in the sand," she added. After some confusion online over her comments, she clarified her voting record in a Twitter statement. "I grew up in a republican family and voted for John McCain in 2008, but through Obama's presidency, and growing up to realize I was voting against my own rights, I am proud to say I am a Democrat," she wrote. In recent years, Lawrence has been a vocal critic of Trump, and in a V Magazine interview earlier this month, she passionately endorsed Biden and his vice presidential running mate, Senator Kamala Harris. "I'm voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America," she wrote. "He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being."