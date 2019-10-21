Jennifer Lawrence Marries Cooke Maroney In Private Ceremony Attended By A-List Friends

Jennifer Lawrence and her partner Cooke Maroney have tied the knot, as confirmed by People magazine.
The Oscar-winning star married the New York City-based art director at a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday.
A number of other A-list stars were present at the ceremony, including singer Adele, actor Emma Stone, reality star and “momager” Kris Jenner and comedian Amy Schumer, according to the magazine.
Jennifer and Cooke were first linked in the spring of 2018 after being set up by her friend, Lara Simpson.
The two got engaged in February after nearly a year of dating. They first sparked marriage rumours after they were photographed visiting New York City’s marriage bureau in September, alongside a friend, two security guards and a photographer.
Page Six, who first reported the couple had attended the marriage bureau, also spotted a since-deleted tweet from someone who was there at the time, which said: “When you go get your marriage license and Jennifer Lawrence walks by to tie the knot before your eyes. Yeah, kids, City Hall is COOL. The place to go!”
Jennifer recently revealed her excitement at marrying Cooke during an appearance on Catt Sadler’s Naked With Catt Sadler podcast in June, describing her fiancé as “the greatest person I’ve ever met” and saying that she is “very honoured to become a Maroney”.
Prior to meeting the Gladstone Gallery director, though, she didn’t have marriage on her mind.
“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’” Jennifer told Sadler. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully.”
“He’s my best friend. I want to legally bind him to me forever,” she joked. “And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favourite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!’”
Jennifer previously dated actor Nicholas Hoult, Coldplay singer Chris Martin and Darren Aronofsky, her director in the controversial film mother!.