Jennifer Lawrence Marries Cooke Maroney In Private Ceremony Attended By A-List Friends

Jennifer Lawrence and her partner Cooke Maroney have tied the knot, as confirmed by People magazine.

The Oscar-winning star married the New York City-based art director at a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday.

A number of other A-list stars were present at the ceremony, including singer Adele, actor Emma Stone, reality star and “momager” Kris Jenner and comedian Amy Schumer, according to the magazine.