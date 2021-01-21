Jennifer Lopez Belts 'Let's Get Loud' In Middle Of Biden Inauguration Performance

Jennifer Lopez gave her medley of “This Land Is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful” a slight remix when she performed at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

After Lady Gaga delivered an impassioned rendition of the national anthem, Lopez arrived on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington dressed in an all-white Chanel ensemble.

For most of her performance, Lopez stuck to familiar beats of the traditional songs, infusing the lyrics with a sense of emotion matching the historic nature of the ceremony.

But toward the end, the singer, who is of Puerto Rican descent, added some extra flair, reciting a section of the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish.

“Una nación, bajo díos, indivisible, con libertad y justicia para todos,” she said, which translates to “one nation under God, indivisible, with freedom and justice for all.”

Then, she somewhat surprisingly belted out “Let’s get loud” in the tune of her 1996 smash single before concluding.