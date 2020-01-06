Jennifer Lopez Looks Like A Giant Christmas Present At Golden Globes

Jennifer Lopez brought big bow energy to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. On Sunday, the actress, singer and dancer appeared on the Globes red carpet in a dress fitted with a massive bow on the front that made her look eerily similar to a Christmas gift.

The festive green, gold and white gown by Maison Valentino was accompanied by Harry Winston emeralds and diamonds.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California.

Nominated for the Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture award for her role as Ramona Vega in the movie “Hustlers,” the 50-year-old inspired a lot of reactions from fans with her outfit choice.

Why is my queen @Jlo wearing her Christmas gift wraps at the #GoldenGlobes? Not dressed to win! pic.twitter.com/eoejWB0g5Y — Danny Hernández (@dannyhrb) January 5, 2020

Jennifer Lopez comes dressed as a Christmas present and still looks like the most stunning human on earth. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/LZqE260jOQ — Jamie Newell (@wowhorse) January 5, 2020

Jennifer Lopez has come as a giant present. I thought we were past that. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/7vYylj0g6k — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 5, 2020

Oh #JenniferLopez what is that dress?? Christmas is over so why wrap yourself like a present? #GoldenGlobes — Red Carpet Queens (@Red_CarpetQueen) January 5, 2020

jennifer lopez 😳❤️😳❤️(trying to unsee the dress) #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/apcbQ5Mg00 — toss a twink to ur witcher (@codiejomerr) January 5, 2020