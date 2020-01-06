Jennifer Lopez Looks Like A Giant Christmas Present At Golden Globes

Jennifer Lopez brought big bow energy to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
On Sunday, the actress, singer and dancer appeared on the Globes red carpet in a dress fitted with a massive bow on the front that made her look eerily similar to a Christmas gift.
The festive green, gold and white gown by Maison Valentino was accompanied by Harry Winston emeralds and diamonds.
Nominated for the Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture award for her role as Ramona Vega in the movie “Hustlers,” the 50-year-old inspired a lot of reactions from fans with her outfit choice.