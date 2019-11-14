Batfleck Be Damned, Jennifer Lopez Is Down To Play Batman

Michael Tran via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez arrives at the annual Governors Awards ceremony, hosted by Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, on Oct. 27 in Hollywood.

Even Bruce Wayne no doubt wishes he had the work ethic, skill set, aptitude for time management and bank account of Jennifer Lopez. And given that the multi-hyphenate entertainer has already conquered the worlds of singing, dancing, acting and most recently pole-dancing, she’s now considering getting in on the superhero game.

The “Hustlers” star recently sat down with the future Batman himself, Robert Pattinson, for a Variety “Actors On Actors” interview this week, and even he agreed that Lopez would make an “awesome” defender of Gotham.

“You’re going to be Batman,” Lopez told Pattinson in a lively conversation about their wildly different careers. “I think you’ll be a great Batman… an awesome Batman.”

“You too,” the “Twilight” alum responded. “You would be, as well.”

“I could be Batman too,” Lopez agreed, already nailing the requisite hand on the hip pose. “Why not?”

She added, “There’s a drive to Batman of why he does what he does that I think as an actor would be fun to explore.”