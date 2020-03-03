Jennifer Lopez Spotted In Outfit That Looks Eerily Similar To Iconic Versace Dress

Jennifer Lopez’s love may not cost a thing, but her outfits sure do. The 50-year-old singer actor, and dancer was seen out and about in Miami over the weekend in an outfit that many of her fans might find familiar. Rocking a bodysuit, pants and a matching bag, Lopez wore Versace clothing featuring the brand’s iconic palm print:

MiamiPIXX/BACKGRID Jennifer Lopez heads to a family brunch on Saturday at Soho House in Miami Beach, Florida, wearing a casual look of her famous Versace dress.

Lopez made that same print world-famous when she wore it on a low-cut, silk chiffon dress to the 42nd Grammy Awards ceremony in 2000. The dress made such a splash when she hit the red carpet that it propelled Google developers to create an image search tool ― what we now know as Google Images ― to help the droves of people searching for “Jennifer Lopez’s green dress.”