'Modern Family' Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson And Husband Justin Mikita Are Expecting A Baby

Jesse Tyler Ferguson may be ending a professional chapter, but he’s about to start a new ― and deeply personal ― one.

Appearing on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” Wednesday, the “Modern Family” star revealed that he and husband Justin Mikita are expecting a baby.

The news came as Ferguson, 44, was offering fellow “Late Late Show” guest Charlie Hunnam advice on turning 40. (Hunnam’s birthday is April 10.)

“It’s when you finally become an adult, I feel,” Ferguson said. “Like, ‘I need to start getting serious about things.’ Actually, this is something I haven’t even mentioned to anyone, if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband.”

The actor didn’t reveal the baby’s sex, only jokingly confirming that it would be “human.”