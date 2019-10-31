Jessica Biel Dresses Up As Husband Justin Timberlake After Wild *NSYNC Comments

Jessica Biel is finally getting *NSYNC with her husband’s boy band past.

“The Sinner” actor dressed up like her hubby Justin Timberlake for the Casamigos Halloween party on Friday in Beverly Hills, California, just days after Jimmy Fallon unearthed a 1999 interview of Biel saying she didn’t listen to *NSYNC back then. Biel and Timberlake tied the knot in 2012.

Biel recreated Timberlake’s *NSYNC look in white sneakers, blue-tinted glasses, a wig that replicated his famously curly hair and ― most notably ― a blue jumpsuit that looked like the one Timberlake wore for an appearance at the America Music Awards alongside his bandmates many years ago.

She was accompanied at the party by four friends dressed up to look like Timberlake’s *NSYNC groupmates, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick. Timberlake himself dressed as a microphone.