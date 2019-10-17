Newly-Engaged Jessica Mauboy Speaks About Being In An Interracial Relationship

It’s been quite a week for Jessica Mauboy who on Wednesday announced her engagement to partner of 10 years, Themeli Magripilis.

The Indigenous Australian singer told her Instagram followers she “can’t wait to spend the rest of my life” with Themeli, who chose to propose to Jess in his family’s home town in Greece.

“The love of my life proposed to me in his family’s home town of Kalymnos, Greece on the beach at sunset,” she wrote. “We are so happy. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. Thank you for all the love.”