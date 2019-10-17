Newly-Engaged Jessica Mauboy Speaks About Being In An Interracial Relationship

It’s been quite a week for Jessica Mauboy who on Wednesday announced her engagement to partner of 10 years, Themeli Magripilis.
The Indigenous Australian singer told her Instagram followers she “can’t wait to spend the rest of my life” with Themeli, who chose to propose to Jess in his family’s home town in Greece.
“The love of my life proposed to me in his family’s home town of Kalymnos, Greece on the beach at sunset,” she wrote. “We are so happy. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. Thank you for all the love.”
Jessica, whose mother is Indigenous Australian and father is an Indonesia-born West Timorese man, has always been very proud of her culture.
In a new interview with InStyle this week, the 30-year-old opened up about the pair’s interracial relationship, and how she’s been welcomed into Themeli’s Greek family.
“Them has quite a few cousins who’ve all gotten married and had children, but I think I’m the only one within the family who’s not Greek,” she said.
“I don’t think they’d ever had contact with dark skin before, but they’ve been really fascinated and it’s amazing.”
The former Australian Idol contestant met the civil construction worker on a Darwin dance floor when she was 18.
They later began a long-distance relationship until Themeli relocated to Sydney three years ago.
This week Jess will also be releasing her new album titled Hilda, a reference to her middle name given in tribute of her late maternal grandmother.
“It’s been a big couple of days but I’m SO excited that my album #HILDA launches tomorrow,” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday.