George Pimentel via Getty Images Jessica Mulroney and the Duchess of Sussex have been friends for years.

Listen up, media: Jessica Mulroney is paying attention to what you write about her and she has no time for false reporting. Over the weekend, the Daily Mail reported that Mulroney, a close friend of Meghan Markle, registered a domain name for “Sussex Global Charities” through her own charity, The Shoebox Project.

Many media outlets jumped on the story, repeating the Mail’s claims that Mulroney was helping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex set up international charities in their names. On Sunday, Mulroney clapped back at the report with a tweet that dragged the reporters.

If certain investigative journalists were to do their jobs, perhaps they would see that Shoebox Project Foundation is owned by a Mr Roy in North Carolina and has no affiliations or ties to our charity The Shoebox Project. Happy Sunday. — jessica mulroney (@jessicamulroney) February 23, 2020

In the tweet, Mulroney pointed out that a “Mr Roy in North Carolina,” who registered the domain and owns the Shoebox Project Foundation, has no affiliation with her charity, which she co-founded in 2011. A GoDaddy search result reveals that a Tye Roy Singleton registered sussexglobalcharities.com in Holly Ridge, North Carolina. HuffPost Canada has reached out to Singleton for comment; we will update this story if we hear back. The Shoebox Project, which Mulroney created with her sisters-in-law in Toronto, supports women in Canada, the US, and the UK who are impacted by homelessness by collecting and distributing gift-filled shoeboxes. Her husband, Ben Mulroney, also replied to Page Six’s tweet, which repeated the Mail’s claims.

False — Ben Mulroney (@BenMulroney) February 23, 2020

The Shoebox Project also confirmed via Twitter that they are not affiliated with The Shoebox Foundation.

Confirming officially that the “Shoebox Project Foundation” is not and has never been associated with The Shoebox Project for Women. https://t.co/eZT1dr2ySk — The Shoebox Project (@shoeboxcanada) February 23, 2020