Founded in 2011 by Mulroney and sisters-in-law Katy, Vanessa, and Caroline, The Shoebox Project gives shoeboxes filled with essentials and gifts to vulnerable women. The Instagram statement went over its commitment to Black and Indigenous women, ending with a pledge to “make race an ongoing conversation that occurs regularly and at every level of our organization.” Many aren’t letting Mulroney's racist actions off the hook As Refinery29 writer Kathleen Newman-Bremang puts it, what transpired between the renowned stylist and Exeter, a single mom with an emerging online career, wasn’t a mere “disagreement;” Mulroney, a white woman with immense social clout, threatened the livelihood of someone much more disenfranchised because she believed a general call-to-action for Black solidarity was aimed at her. Exeter laid out the disturbing messages Mulroney sent to her on her social media, including a threat to file a libel lawsuit. “Imagine telling a Black woman that her voice doesn’t matter while people are literally chanting the opposite in the streets at anti-Black racism protests around the world,” Newman-Bremang wrote. “The caucacity.”