Jessica Simpson Explains Why She Forgave The Person Who Abused Her As A Child

This week, Simpson told Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt on her podcast, “The Gift of Forgiveness,” that she was eventually able to confront and forgive her abuser, who was the daughter of a family friend. (The episode was recorded “pre-COVID” but was just released.)

When Jessica Simpson ’s memoir, “Open Book,” came out earlier this year, the singer shared deeply personal and traumatic moments in her life, writing and talking about unhealthy relationships she’d experienced, her struggles with sobriety and the sexual abuse she suffered as a child.

Simpson, now 40, eventually told her parents about the incidents and they stopped staying at their friend’s house. About eight years ago, she said on the podcast, she confronted her abuser.

“It would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable,” Simpson said in her book, which was published in February. She wrote that for a long time she didn’t tell her family what was going on because “somehow I felt in the wrong.”

The lifestyle brand businesswoman had previously said that she was abused from ages 6 to 12 when she and the girl, who was a year older, would share a bed together.

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Jessica Simpson said she's forgiven the woman who abused her when they were both children.

“I went to her and I just said, ‘I know you know what was going on and I know that you were being abused’ ― because she was being abused by an older guy,” the singer told Schwarzenegger Pratt. “Basically, he was always there at the house as well. He never touched me but he would abuse her and then she would come to me and do the stuff to me. In so many ways, I felt bad for her and I was allowing the abuse to happen.”