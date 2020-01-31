Jessica Simpson Reveals What Went Wrong In That Cringey 'Ellen' Interview

Jessica Simpson’s last on-air interview went about as smoothly as her sister Ashlee’s infamous “Saturday Night Live” lip-synch debacle.

The singer generated all the wrong kind of buzz with her appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” back in 2017, when she elicited a strong side-eye from the host after fumbling over painfully off-topic stories about her daughter’s birthday party, the length of her marriage and, yes, even her own uterus.

The “Newlyweds” alum has since opened up about her yearslong addiction battle in her upcoming memoir “Open Book,” revealing that she used to “self-medicate with alcohol and stimulants” during periods of stress.

And, as for that interview, Simpson confessed in a decidedly more polished TV appearance this week that she was indeed inebriated as she sat across from DeGeneres.

“I can’t even watch the interview,″ she told “Today” host Hoda Kotb on Wednesday. “It was a weak moment for me, and I wasn’t in the right place. I had started a spiral, and I couldn’t catch up with myself and that was with alcohol.”