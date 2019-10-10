Love Island Australia’s Jessie Wynter Is A Miss Universe Australia Finalist

Jessie Wynter’s appearance on Love Island Australia comes after she competed in the Miss Universe pageant this year.

The 23-year-old represented Hobart as a finalist, and despite not winning, has continued working as a promo model.

She says the reality show opportunity “could not have come at a better time”.

“I am a waitress at the moment, and it kind of felt that my life had stalled a little bit. It will be good to keep me occupied, get me out of my shell,” she says.

The second night of the show featured the first big argument between Jessie and Maurice Salib, leaving many viewers fuming and branding Maurice’s behaviour as ‘gaslighting’.