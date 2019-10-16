Love Island Australia’s Jessie Wynter Is A Miss Universe Australia Finalist

Jessie Wynter has been part of a few love triangles in the short time she’s been on Love Island Australia.

After initially coupling up with Maurice Salib, she’s been enjoying a romance with Eoghan Murphy, but now twins Luke and Josh Packham have also arrived and are showing some interest in the reality star.

Jessie’s appearance on Love Island Australia comes after she competed in the Miss Universe pageant this year.

The 23-year-old represented Hobart as a finalist, and despite not winning, has continued working as a promo model.

She says the reality show opportunity “could not have come at a better time”.

“I am a waitress at the moment, and it kind of felt that my life had stalled a little bit. It will be good to keep me occupied, get me out of my shell,” she says.

The second night of the show featured the first big argument between Jessie and Maurice Salib, leaving many viewers fuming and branding Maurice’s behaviour as ‘gaslighting’.