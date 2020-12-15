Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has announced that she is leaving the band after nine years. On Monday evening, Jesy confirmed that she was stepping down from the group, with the singer saying that being part of Little Mix had “taken a toll” on her mental health in recent times. “The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health,” she explained, in a statement posted on Instagram. “I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard. “There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focussing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.”

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Jesy Nelson at the National Television Awards earlier this year

“After much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix,” Jesy continued. “I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy. I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life – I’m not sure what it’s going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support me.” She ended her statement with a special message to bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. “Thank you... for creating some of the most amazing memories I’ll never forget,” she said. “I hope that you’ll continue to fulfill all of your dreams and keep on making music that people love.”

An additional statement was then posted on Little Mix’s Instagram page, in which the remaining members of the band affirmed their hopes to continue as a three-piece. “This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy,” they said. “We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being. “We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the three of us are not ready for it to be over. We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us.”

In recent times, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade have made numerous public appearances as a trio, following the news last month that Jesy was taking an extended break from the band. This included including hosting the MTV EMAs, judging the final of their reality show Little Mix The Search and performing their recent single Break Up Song on Strictly Come Dancing over the weekend.

HGL via Getty Images The original four members of Little Mix