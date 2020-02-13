Jim Carrey Raises Eyebrows With Inappropriate Response To Journalist's Bucket List Question

Jim Carrey has raised eyebrows following an inappropriate response he gave in a recent interview.

The Hollywood star was being interviewed by Heat magazine journalist Charlotte Long on the publicity trail for his new film Sonic The Hedgehog, when talk turned to his achievements as an actor.

Asked if there was “anything left on his bucket list”, Carrey looked at Long and responded: “Just you... That’s it. It’s all done now.”

“Oh wow,” Long responded with a laugh. “I don’t know what to say to that.”

“Just own it,” Carrey told her.

The reporter joked she was “owning it” before taking a moment as she tried to get the interview back on track.

Watch the moment below (from 1.44 mark)...