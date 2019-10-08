Jim Carrey Casts Donald Trump As The Godfather In Cartoon You Can't Refuse

Mafia Don(ald)?

Jim Carrey summoned the fictional criminal underworld to skewer President Donald Trump’s “do us a favor” phone call with the Ukrainian leader that’s now at the center of the impeachment investigation.

The actor and political cartoonist’s new work, posted Sunday, casts Trump as Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) from “The Godfather” asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a favor.

“The Fraudfather made Zelensky ‘an offer he couldn’t refuse,’” Carrey wrote in the caption.

The “Kidding” star took liberties in quoting Corleone’s dialogue from a scene in which he tells Bonasera (Salvatore Corsitto) that he may call upon him for a service in exchange for “military aid.” (Corleone actually said “this justice.”)