Jim Carrey slammed Donald Trump for being “here to murder the truth and weaponise ignorance” in a new cartoon in which he depicted the president as a “Killer Clown” with a golf ball for a nose.

The actor-artist tweeted his latest piece of anti-Trump artwork on Wednesday night after pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol in a futile bid to upend Congress’ certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

In the caption for the image, Carrey also condemned Republican lawmakers who have supported Trump’s increasingly desperate attempts to overturn the election results.