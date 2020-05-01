See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak.

US President Donald Trump’s penchant for hyping unproven ― and sometimes downright dangerous ― treatments for the coronavirus gave actor Jim Carrey the inspiration for his latest critical cartoon.

Last week, Trump pondered injecting people with disinfectant during a White House coronavirus task force briefing. He later walked back the comments, claiming he was just being sarcastic.

That didn’t stop Carrey from unleashing this taunting piece of artwork on Wednesday, which he called “Trump’s next medical breakthrough.”