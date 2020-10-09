Jim Carrey Cartoon Gives 1-Finger Salute To 'Super Spreader-In-Chief' Trump

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Jim Carrey basically just told President Donald Trump to kiss off in his new cartoon.

In a nod to the growing ranks of Trump associates infected with COVID-19 after the president’s illness, Carrey on Wednesday imagined Trump in a kissing, er, “kiss of death” booth. A gloved hand raises the middle finger to Trump, who has a giant droplet coming out of his nose.