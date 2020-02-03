Jim Carrey Fanboying Over Margot Robbie On The Graham Norton Show Didn’t Go Down Well With Everyone

Jim Carrey found himself sitting next to Margot Robbie on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night and it didn’t take long for the Hollywood star to let the Aussie actor know exactly what he thought of her.
Turning to the Oscar-nominated Bombshell star, Jim revealed that he’d never actually been to her home country of Australia before singing her praises (we think).
“I wanted to talk to you because you’re amazing and I’m so excited for you,” he told her. “It’s incredible that you’ve got this far as you have with your obvious physical disadvantages, it’s unbelievable, it’s really something…”
Cue laughter from Margot and the studio audience.
The actor then turns to the host and jokingly says: “That’s just pure talent there. That’s a talent override there.”
But while his jokey comment appeared to go down well with Margot, not everyone saw the funny side...
Margot was on Graham’s sofa to promote her latest movie Birds Of Prey, which has earned itself a much better reception than Suicide Squad – of which it is a spin-off.
That was largely panned by critics, but Birds Of Prey has been described as “gut-bustingly funny”, “an absolute blast” and “absolutely bananas” in early reviews of the film.
In particular, Margot’s performance in the lead role has been singled out for praise, with one critic describing her as “fantabulous”.