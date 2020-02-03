Jim Carrey Fanboying Over Margot Robbie On The Graham Norton Show Didn’t Go Down Well With Everyone

Jim Carrey found himself sitting next to Margot Robbie on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night and it didn’t take long for the Hollywood star to let the Aussie actor know exactly what he thought of her. Turning to the Oscar-nominated Bombshell star, Jim revealed that he’d never actually been to her home country of Australia before singing her praises (we think).

Jim Carrey: You’re really something, Margot Robbie.

It’s incredible you got as far as you have with your obvious physical disadvantages. That’s pure talent there. Direct object insult.

I have never been to Australia: indirect. Grammar lessons on #GrahamNortonShow#TheGNShowpic.twitter.com/pfBioINpj5 — Seid Goro (@SeidGoro) February 1, 2020

“I wanted to talk to you because you’re amazing and I’m so excited for you,” he told her. “It’s incredible that you’ve got this far as you have with your obvious physical disadvantages, it’s unbelievable, it’s really something…” Cue laughter from Margot and the studio audience. The actor then turns to the host and jokingly says: “That’s just pure talent there. That’s a talent override there.” But while his jokey comment appeared to go down well with Margot, not everyone saw the funny side...

@TheGNShow don’t put creepy #jimcarrey on again! Poor #MargotRobbie! Jealous Jim! Margot is a talented, intelligent woman and her beauty has nothing to do with her success! Shameful moment! I cringed but Margot handled the idiot with grace and poise! — Jacqueline Allen (@jackieallen1978) February 1, 2020

#JimCarrey just told a fellow guest she’s only successful because of her looks what a huge fucking dick. — Lota Word (@haplesscats) January 31, 2020

So condescending of Jim Carey to suggest Margot Robbie’s success is down to her looks...she’s a good actress and clearly lovely and funny. Lewis Capaldi - what a legend! #GrahamNortonShow — Niya Hill (@NiyaHill) February 1, 2020

Well I for one think @MargotRobbie was very gracious in the face of huge condescension and blatant rudeness from Jim Carey. #GrahamNortonShow — Siobhan (@siobhansiobhan) February 1, 2020

Jim Carey is difficult to watch. Not keen on his insinuation about Margot Robbie’s looks being her talent. She is a bloody Oscar nominee! #GrahamNortonShow — Paul Maddock (@Lgbt_lawyer) January 31, 2020

Margot Robbie was my spirit animal tonight with her barely concealed disdain for the rude, manic and downright embarrassing Jim Carey 😧 #GrahamNortonShow — Rose de Winter 🌹 🌊 (@subrosa_rose) February 1, 2020

Jim Carey basically telling Margot Robbie her career is based on her looks. To her actual face. What?! She looked a bit blind sided. #GrahamNortonShow — Anxiety Fighter (@BeagleandMe) February 1, 2020

I'd love to know what's going on inside Margot Robbie's head right now. Jim Carey being very patronising about her career. #gnshow#GrahamNortonShow — Cee-Cee Bones (@CeeCeeBones) January 31, 2020

I was in the audience last night, it wasn't just that comment that pissed her off. The part he said he has never been to Australia he cracked another joke asking her whether she's aboriginal! She was taken aback by that aswell but bbc cut that part out — Channers (@Channers17) February 1, 2020